Police are appealing for information after a woman was found dead at an address in Preston

Officers were called to Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood, at shortly before 2pm on Sunday (May 15) to reports a woman had been found unresponsive inside a property.

Emergency services attended and sadly found the woman deceased. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

She can be named as Sarah Ashcroft, 43, who lived at that address. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been conducted and the cause of death is inconclusive at this stage.

A 44-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

We are appealing for anyone who has information or who saw anything suspicious in the area over the weekend to come forward.

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are with Sarah’s family at this time and we continue to offer them the support of family liaison officers.

“While we have made an arrest our enquiries are very much ongoing and we are trying to piece together the circumstances around Sarah’s death.

“I would appeal to anyone who either saw anything suspicious in the area around the address on Saturday or Sunday, or anyone who knows Sarah and could have information which could assist our enquiry to come forward and contact us.

“Even if you think the information you have is unimportant please do come and speak to us as it could help us understand what has happened and help provide answers for Sarah’s family.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 917 of May 15, 2022.