Monyaka, who is 45, was last seen in Leeds Road at about 2pm on Sunday, 8 May.

He is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build.

There are growing concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating him is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101 or by using LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 890 of 11 May.