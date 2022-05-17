Police are appealing for the publics help to locate three missing children who are thought to have travelled from Stockport to London

Anthony Lever, 11, last seen on Hardman Street, Edgeley, at around 12.00pm on Sunday.

Siblings Joseph and Alicia Sutton, 11 and 14, were last seen on Middlesex Road in Brinnington,

Stockport, at around 10.00am on Sunday.

Anthony is 4ft tall, of average build, with short, brown short hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a black McKenzie bubble coat, yellow top with PlayStation logo, pale blue jeans, and black trainers. He’s not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone and does not have access to funds.

Joseph is a white male, 4ft 10 and was wearing a blue full tracksuit and black Adidas trainers with white stripes. Alicia is described as a white female, 5ft tall and strawberry blonde hair tied up in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black crop top with a gilet, black leggings and black trainers.

Anyone who may have seen them is asked to call Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 9774.