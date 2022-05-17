Police say they where called to body on the M2

Kent Police was called to the M2 at Junction 3 near Rochester at around 3.35am on Tuesday 17 May 2022, following a report of concern for the welfare of a man. Officers attended the scene where a body was located and the motorway was closed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and police are compiling a report for the coroner. The man’s family have been informed.

Both carriageways remain closed to traffic and vehicles are being directed to leave at junction 3 before re-joining the carriageway. Motorists should consider alternative routes to avoid congestion