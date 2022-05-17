Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to an arson in Hungerford

On Sunday 15th May 2022 sometime between 7pm and 8.30pm, a derelict care home on Chestnut Walk was accessed unlawfully.

Those involved then started a fire in one of the rooms, which caused significant damage.

One of the offenders is described as a male wearing all black.

PC Hannah Potter, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to please come forward.

“Our colleagues at Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service managed to put out the fire quickly but advised that had they not been there promptly, the outcome would have been far worse.

“If you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220210755.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”