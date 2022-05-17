The family of a motorcyclist who sadly died following a collision in Aughton have paid tribute to him

Police attended Bowker’s Green Lane just before 7.40pm on Friday, May 13th, following reports that a Suzuki GSF 600 motorcycle had crashed into a field after the rider had failed to negotiate a left-hand bend.

The motorcyclist, who we can now confirm is 61-year-old David Swords from Bootle, was treated at the scene by our colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service and the North West Air Ambulance. Mr Swords was taken to the Royal Aintree Hospital, where he sadly died.

Mr Swords was travelling with two friends when the collision happened.

The family of Mr Swords said in a statement: “David was a loving dad and role model to all who knew him. He will be sadly missed by everyone. It is really sad that he had a great career in the Royal Green Jackets and successfully completed operational tours but has been taken from us in this way.”

Sgt Marc Glass, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the family of Mr Swords at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the collision are continuing and I would ask any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please get in touch as soon as possible. Further, if you were driving in the area at the time of this incident and have any dashcam footage we would ask that you please contact us.”

Email 555@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 1210 of May 13th, 2022