Witness appeal following assault on taxi driver in Swindon

Officers appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam relevant to the investigation to get in touch

Officers investigating an assault on a taxi driver in Swindon are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at approximately 1.15am on May 13 outside the Jurys Inn in Fleming Way.

The two male passengers in the taxi assaulted the driver – a man in his 40s – causing him to sustain head and facial injuries. He was taken to the Great Western Hospital for treatment and is still suffering with pain as a result of the assault.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, from Surrey, were arrested on suspicion of assault and have been questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers believe there may be witnesses to the incident – it is possible that people may have been passing the area either by foot or in a vehicle when the assault took place who may have information relevant to our investigation.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220049116.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.