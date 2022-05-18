A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for a terrorism offence as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

The 13-year-old boy was arrested at an address in west London on Tuesday 17 May on suspicion of dissemination of terrorist material (contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

He was detained under PACE, and was taken into custody. He has been bailed to a date in mid-June.

A PACE warrant to search the address was obtained by officers. This has been carried out.

The investigation relates to the alleged sharing of extreme Islamist material online.

Officers will work closely with partners from safeguarding agencies as the investigation continues.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “While it is still very rare for such a young person to be arrested for a terrorism offence, in recent times we have seen a worrying increase in the number of teenagers being drawn into terrorism.

“This particular investigation remains ongoing, but more broadly, we work closely with a whole range of partners to try and protect and divert young, vulnerable people away from extremism and terrorism.

“The public have an important part to play in this, and we would urge anyone who thinks a friend or relative is becoming radicalised or drawn into a path towards terrorism to ‘ACT Early’. Please contact us so that we might be able to get that person the help they need.”

+ Visit www.actearly.uk to find out how you can seek help and support for anyone who you suspect may be being radicalised.

Extreme online content can be reported online and anonymously via https://www.gov.uk/report-terrorism

It can also be reported via the iREPORTit app.

Communities defeat terrorism, and information from the public is vital to counter terrorism investigations. If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious and think someone may be engaging in terrorist activity, trust your instincts and act by reporting it in confidence at gov.uk/ACT or the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, dial 999.