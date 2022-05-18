A murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in South Ealing

Police were called at 12.10am on Tuesday, 17 May to a report of a stabbing in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. A 21-year-old woman was found to have suffered a number of stab injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are confident they know the woman’s identity and are in the process of informing her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody at a west London police station.

West Area BCU Commander Sean Wilson who is responsible for policing in Ealing said:

“This is a truly shocking incident which will understandably cause significant concern among the local community and Londoners as a whole.

“Violence of any kind, but particularly against women and girls, has a profound impact on communities and this will understandably impact on the confidence of those in the area going about their daily business.

“I want to reassure the Ealing community that a team of specialist homicide detectives have commenced an investigation and they will use their skills and experience to ensure that whoever is responsible is brought to justice.

“My local officers will also be in and around the area in South Ealing; if you have any concerns I would encourage you to approach them and speak to them. You can also speak to your local neighbourhood policing team or dial 101.”

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 77/17May. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.