A suspect has appeared at court charged with assaults on police officers and a member of the public in Maidstone.

At 12.23am on Tuesday 17 May 2022, Kent Police received a report that a man had been struck with a glass bottle on the Millennium Bridge.

It was alleged the victim had been speaking to a woman he knew when a man who was with her assaulted him.

The victim suffered a cut to his head that required treatment at the hospital and the incident was reported to the police.

Around half an hour later, patrols were called to an altercation in Knightrider Street. Following enquiries, a man who had left the scene on an e-scooter was detained in Lower Boxley Road.

During his arrest it is reported the suspect kicked and bit two officers. The constables also seized a bottle and a sharpened keyring.

It is further alleged the man shouted racist abuse once he arrived at the police station.

Luke Morgan, of Hardy Street, Maidstone was later charged with wounding with intent, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, a racially aggravated public order offence, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The 29-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 18 May where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 15 June.