A woman has been found guilty of murdering a baby she wanted to adopt

Laura Castle had admitted fatally shaking 13-month-old Leiland-James Corkill after her lawyer said she “lost it” over his crying.

Her husband Scott Castle was cleared of causing or allowing his death at the couple’s home in Barrow, Cumbria, in January 2021.

At Preston Crown Court, Mrs Castle, 38, was also found guilty of one charge of child cruelty.

She will be sentenced on 25 May.

The court heard Leiland-James was taken into care by Cumbria County Council two days after his birth on 21 December 2019.

He moved in with the couple in August 2020 and within weeks Mrs Castle was sending her husband messages while he was at work criticising Leiland-James, calling him vulgar names and a “moaning whinge bag” and describing how she had “absolutely leathered” him.

Social services were aware the couple were struggling to bond with him but there were no concerns for his safety as no suspicious bruises or marks were seen, the court was told.

Mrs Castle called 999 at about 08:15 GMT on 6 January 2021 to say he was unconscious and breathing awkwardly after falling from the sofa.

Leiland-James died at about 15:00 GMT the following day at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where doctors were highly suspicious of Mrs Castle’s account.

On the opening day of her trial, she admitted manslaughter but said she did not mean to kill him. She told the court she had “lost her mind” as the boy was crying and she shook him to try and silence him.

Pathologists said “severe” and “considerable” force would have been needed to cause the fatal brain injuries he suffered, and believed his head had been struck against a hard surface.

They said his injuries were a classic indicator of “abusive head trauma”, a replacement term for “shaken baby syndrome”, and were of the severity seen in high-speed car crashes.

Pathologist Dr Alison Armour identified a number of bruises and marks on Leiland-James’ face, head and body, including one on his cheek indicative of a slap, others on his forehead consistent with being prodded or poked and another on his ear which was most likely caused by “pinching or twisting” with “significant force”.

Prosecutors disputed Mrs Castle’s claim of feeling “frustrated” over his crying and said she had “lost her temper” with Leiland-James after he spat his breakfast out.

Michael Brady QC said neighbours did not hear the sound of a crying baby that morning but did hear a loud thud which, he said, was the moment she inflicted the fatal injuries.

Neighbours told the court they frequently heard Mrs Castle shouting and what sounded like a child being slapped.

Charlotte Day, the foster mother who took care of Leiland-James for the first eight months of his life, told the court he was a “content” and “happy boy” who loved playing with his toys and being carried and cuddled.

Following the two-and-a-half week trial, jurors took just under three hours to reach their verdicts. Mr Castle, 35, was cleared of two counts of child cruelty and Mrs Castle found not guilty of a second child cruelty offence.

Cumbria County Council said an independent review was under way into the death of Leiland-James, with a report expected to be published in July.

John Readman, the council’s executive director for people, said the case was “truly shocking”, adding: “Adoption should have been a new beginning for [Leiland-James].

“That was cruelly taken away from him by the person who should have cared for him and kept him safe.”