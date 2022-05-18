A woman is in hospital after a collision involving a lorry and a cyclist in Whitechapel this morning

Police were called at 9.16am today – Tuesday, May 17 – to the crash in Whitechapel High Street, near the Aldgate East Tube station.

London’s Air Ambulance and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) were also at the scene.

Police say they are awaiting an update on the condition of the injured woman, who is aged in her 50s.

A Met spokesperson said: “Road closures and cordons remain in place.