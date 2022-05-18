Fifteen people hurt in Romford Bus crash

Police were called at 1.55pm on Wednesday, 18 May to reports of a bus in collision with a wall at Main Road, Romford.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene a bus had left the road and collided with a perimeter wall.

There are believed to be 10-15 casualties – their injuries are not thought to be life threatening. Police are awaiting further updates.

Cordons and closures remain in place and local traffic delays are expected. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken with police should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 4159/18MAY.