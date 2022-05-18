Four suspects have been charged as part of an investigation into an assault in Whitstable

Shortly after midnight on the morning of Saturday 14 May 2022, a man and a woman were assaulted in the town’s High Street.

Both victims were taken to hospital by South East Coast Ambulance Service and have since been discharged.

Following an investigation by East Kent Criminal Investigation Department:

• Lewis Jones, 26, of Chapman Road, Herne Bay, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

• Shannon Cook, 25, of Chapman Road, Herne Bay, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault.

• Bradley Jones, 24, of Folkestone Road, Dover, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

• Alfie Scott, 32, of Fir Tree Walk, Reigate, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following separate enquiries by the East Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, Alfie Scott has also been charged with:

• Arson, in relation to an incident in Talmead Road, Herne Bay on Sunday 15 May 2022.

• Assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in relation to an incident in Herne Bay in September 2021.

• A malicious communications offence in Herne Bay between 13 and 16 May 2022.

• An assault in Herne Bay on 14 May 2022.

All four suspects are due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 18 May.