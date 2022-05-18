Officers in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Leopold Square last month

On 30 April, between 10pm and 10.30pm an altercation took place outside a restaurant in the square during which a 29 year-old man was assaulted.

The victim was taken to hospital and suffered fractures to his skull.

Officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV image in connection to the assault.

If you have any information which may support police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 1162 of 30 April 2022.