Police are appealing for the publics’ help to identify this man after a police officer was driven at by a motorbike

The incident happened on Wythburn Place in Gateshead on 5 May at 3.20pm

Officers were patrolling when they spotted a motorist on an electric motocross bike, who they asked to stop.

But instead of stopping, the male reportedly drove directly at the officer and knocked him over, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The officer sustained minor injuries,

The man or anyone who knows him, or thinks they can help are asked to get in touch by calling 101 or using the Tell us Something page on the Northumbria Police website quoting crime reference 52418T/22.