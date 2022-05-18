Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a road traffic collision near Salisbury

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision in Lucewood Lane, in Farley, near Alderbury, at around 2.55pm yesterday (17/05).

It involved a blue Skoda Karoq and a black Volkswagen Golf.

Sadly, the driver of the Skoda, a man in his 60s, died a short time later in hospital. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

The other driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to Salisbury District Hospital as a precaution but was discharged a short time later.

Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and would ask any witnesses to contact them.

If you saw the collision or saw either vehicle shortly beforehand, or if you may have dash cam footage which could assist, please contact them by calling 01225 694597 and quoting log number 171 of yesterday (17/05). Alternatively you can contact the team directly by emailing SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk including the log number and the date in the email subject.