Daniel Rafferty was last seen today (May 17) at 12.30pm in the Low Moresby area.

Daniel is white, in his early thirties, about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

He has short, light greying hair. Daniel was last seen wearing a jacket with grey jogger bottoms and white high-top Converse trainers.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or knows where he might be is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 127 of May 17.

If Daniel sees this appeal himself he is urged to get in touch on the same number