Police were called at approximately 2am on Wednesday, 18 May to reports of an assault in Adams Row, W1.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found two men suffering injuries – both were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the men, aged in his 70s, remains in a critical condition. The condition of the second man, aged in his 40s, is not life-threatening.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.