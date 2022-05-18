Police have named the 21-year-old woman found stabbed to death in an alleyway in west London as a second man was arrested on suspicion of murder

She has been named as Ania Jedrkowiak, a Polish national, who was found with stab wounds in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing, shortly after midnight on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken into custody.

Detectives say the arrest is “significant” and that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

A 20-year-old man had also been arrested on suspicion of murder but was released with no further action.

Officers are speaking with Ania’s next of kin, and are being supported by specialist officers.

