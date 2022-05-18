Police have revealed that have received a report from a Kent resident who lost £14,000 to an Instagram investment fraud

Jayne* was contacted by private message on Instagram from a friend’s account. Unknown to her, the account had been hijacked by criminals. Jayne was persuaded to invest £1,000 with a “promised” return of £19,000.

The demands for more money, to ensure she got the return on the investment, included making a promotional video for the scheme in order to claim the money. She also hand over her login and password details to “prove her identity” at which point her own account was hijacked and her video was used to scam more friends.

▶️ Tell your bank immediately if you have given away any financial information.

▶️ For advice contact Citizens Advice scams advisor call 0808 250 5050 or visit https://bit.ly/2SiaFrX

▶️ Report to Action Fraud call 0300 123 2040 or visit https://bit.ly/2RvjBfK

Please warn friends and family of this scam!