Stabbing horror near Folkstone bus station after man attacked by gang of teenagers

A teenager has been left with life-changing injuries and fighting for his life after the roofless attack that took place in Folkstone,Kent on Tuesday evening.

A mass crime scene has been put in place and the young local boy has been airlifted to a major trauma centre in London by a life-saving helicopter.

Armed officers from Kent Police Paramedics and flying doctors from the Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance were all scrambled to Middleberg Square in the town after the stabbing that has seen four other teenagers arrested by armed officers.

The attack took place in Folkstone at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 17th May 2022. One bystander said that the attack took place near to the bus station on Middleberg Square. The paramedics were working on him and he didn’t look good.

Police search dogs have also been deployed to the area to help recover the weapon used at the bloodbath. A crime scene remains in place.

Kent Police have been approached for further comment

More to follow