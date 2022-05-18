Stabbing horror near Folkstone bus station after two man attacked by gang of teenagers

A teenager has been left with life-changing injuries and fighting for his life after the ruthless attack that took place in Folkstone,Kent on Tuesday evening.

A mass crime scene has been put in place and the young local boy has been airlifted to a major trauma centre in London by a life-saving helicopter.

Armed officers from Kent Police Paramedics and flying doctors from the Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance were all scrambled to Middleberg Square in the town after the stabbing that has seen four other teenagers arrested by armed officers.

The attack took place in Folkstone at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 17th May 2022. One bystander said that the attack took place near to the bus station on Middleberg Square. The paramedics were working on him and he didn’t look good.

Police search dogs have also been deployed to the area to help recover the weapon used at the bloodbath. A crime scene remains in place.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Officers were called at around 8pm on Tuesday 17 May 2022 to a report of a disturbance in Middleburg Square, Folkestone.

Two males were treated at the scene for injuries consistent with stab wounds and have been taken to the hospital.

Officers are currently in attendance and two other males have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.