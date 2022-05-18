The family of three-year-old Daniel John Twigg who sadly died following a dog attack in Rochdale on Sunday have paid tribute to their ‘happy little boy’

Daniel’s family said: “Daniel was a happy, kind and caring little boy who was loved by all who knew him.

“He loved Paw Patrol and playing with his brother and sister, he also loved being around animals – especially his pony, Splash.

“He brought us many laughs and was a comical character.

“He was brave, intelligent and full of many characteristics.

“Daniel loved being with his whole family and will be missed by all.

“On behalf of our family, we ask people to respect our privacy.”

The investigation into Daniel’s death is ongoing. A 48-year-old man arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 remains in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information should share it via 0161 856 7386 quoting Operation Guernsey or https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22P28-PO1. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.