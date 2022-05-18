Two arrested following stabbing in Folkestone

Witnesses are being sought after officers made two arrests in connection with a serious assault in Folkestone.

Kent Police was called at around 8pm on Tuesday 17 May 2022 to a report of two groups of people causing a disturbance in a car park in Middelburg Square.

Two teenage boys were treated at the scene for injuries consistent with stab wounds and have been taken to hospital where they both remain in a stable condition.

Arrests

Two boys from Ramsgate, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested in connection with the assault and remain in custody while enquiries at the scene continue.

It is believed that the victims and the suspects are known to each other.

Can you help?

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information regarding it should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/94188/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.