A murder investigation is under way following the death of a woman in Newham

At 6.24am on Thursday, 19 May police were called to reports of a stabbing at a residential address in Burrard Road, E16. Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. A 34-year-old woman was found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to identify and inform the woman’s next of kin. A man, aged 33 who we believe is known to the victim, has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. An investigation has been launched by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command led by Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers. DCI Rogers said: “This is a tragic incident which understandably will cause shock to the local community.

I want to reassure them that my team of skilled homicide detectives are already working diligently to piece together the events that led to this murder. “We have arrested a man who remains in police custody and at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.” Detective Superintendent Jimi Tele who leads for Public Protection on the North East BCU which covers Newham said: “Local officers will be in and around the area to support their specialist homicide colleagues as this investigation progresses – I would encourage any residents with concerns to approach them and speak to them or please get in contact with your local neighbourhood policing team. “A young woman has lost her life in awful circumstances and I can understand the worry this will cause amongst residents in Newham – it is a worry that our officers share and drives us all on to ensure tackling violence against women remains a top priority for the Met.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3715. You can also call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC – please quote CAD 1147/19May. If you do no wish to speak directly to police, you can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.