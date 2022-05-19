An off-duty officer from the Rural Task Force (RTF) helped return a stolen farming vehicle to its rightful owner in #Dover

The John Deere Gator, worth more than £10,000, was found in a wooded area off the A2 in Dover on Tuesday 17 May 2022 by a local farmer. An off-duty officer who works within the rural areas of the county was quickly able to identify that the vehicle had been stolen on Sunday 15 May and worked with patrols to get the stolen item returned to the victim.

Enquiries remain ongoing to identify those responsible for the theft.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in relation to the stolen Gator, or has details which could assist officers, should call us on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/93249/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

The RTF is a specialist team made up of officers who are dedicated to tackling and investigating rural crime. They work closely with a number of partner agencies including the RSPCA, RSPB, Environment Agency and local authorities to address issues that blight communities including burglaries, livestock worrying and hare-coursing.