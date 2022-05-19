Detectives investigating a murder in a Sheffield park last week have made an arrest – with the victim now having also been formally identified

Police were called at about 5.05am on Thursday (12 May) by a member of the public to report that they had found the body of a man while walking in Manor Fields Park, off City Road.

Carlo Giannini, age 34, originally from Italy but who had moved to Sheffield, was found by a post mortem to have died from a stab wound. His family are being supported by specialist officers and we ask that their privacy is please respected at this awfully difficult time.

Officers have since launched a murder investigation.

An 18-year-old man from Sheffield has today (Wednesday 18 May) been arrested on a suspicion of a number of offences. One of these is murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are keen to speak to more witnesses who may have seen or heard something which could help them in the lead up to Carlo’s death. They are releasing this CCTV image from the night of last Wednesday (11 May) which shows Carlo entering Manor Fields Park in what could be the moments leading up to his death.

The photo was taken at about 11.05pm. If anybody believes they saw Carlo around this time saw where he went or anybody else in the area at that time near to him we would love to hear from you.

If you have any information which could assist our officers, please contact 101 quoting incident number 122 of 12 May.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.