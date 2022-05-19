Officers investigating an assault in Herne Bay have issued a photo of a man they would like to speak to

It was reported that at around 8am on Tuesday 26 April 2022, the victim, a man in his 50s, was in Hawe Farm Way, opposite the junction with Strangford Place, when he was pushed to the ground by a person, causing injuries to his leg and face.

As part of their investigation, officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as he may be able to assist their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information about the assault is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/79359/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org