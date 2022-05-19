Police Scotland has released images of three men they believe may hold information that might assist in relation to a number of men forcing entry into a series of private properties

Once they had gained entry the occupiers were attacked. The incident took place on Watson Street, Motherwell around 21.00 on Monday, 7 March, 2022.

The first man is described as white, 5ft 8in – 5ft 10ins in height and aged between 25-30 years with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, navy-blue padded jacket, dark grey coloured tracksuit bottoms, white trainers.

The second man is described as white, 5ft 8in – 5ft 10ins in height and aged 20 – 25 years with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a navy-blue hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark-coloured trainers.

The third man is described as white, 5ft 8in – 5ft 10ins in height and of slim build. He was wearing a two-tone grey Northface hooded jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms, and grey Nike trainers.

Detective Constable Adele Johnston, of Wishaw CID said: “I would urge each of these three men, or anyone who has information relating to any of these three men depicted in the images to make contact with the Police. Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting incident number 3493 of 7th March 2022 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”