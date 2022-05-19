Proactive patrols and knife sweeps are just two of the tactics being used by the Maidstone Community Policing Team to support Operation Sceptre, the national campaign to tackle knife crime

The week long initiative, that started on Monday 16 May 2022, has seen constables focusing on public spaces and pedestrian areas, including the High Street and Brenchley Gardens.

Working with the British Transport Police and Kent Police’s county lines and gangs teams, officers have also targeted those suspected of travelling to the town to sell class A drugs. Weapon sweeps are also being completed in public places where knives have previously been located.

Throughout the week, retailers are being visited and reminded of legislation and guidance around the selling of knives. Shops are encouraged to display warnings and posters detailing age restrictions and safety advice. Most businesses inspected so far have had excellent safety measures in place with a minority receiving words of advice.

Inspector Steve Kent, of Maidstone’s Community Safety Unit, said: ‘The tactics used this week in connection with Operation Sceptre support our ongoing work to remove weapons from our streets. My message to those who think nothing of bringing knives to the county town is clear: our officers are working in uniform and plain clothes and will be relentless in their efforts to bring you to justice.’