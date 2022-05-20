Detectives investigating an assault on a woman in Gravesend have released an image of a man they would like to speak to

On the evening of Sunday 15 May 2022, the victim reported she had been in a pub in Queen Street, Gravesend where she met an unknown male before she went to a flat in Clarence Row where she reports she was assaulted. She received bruising to her arms and legs.

It is believed to have happened between midnight and 5.10am on Monday 16 May.

As part of their enquiries, officers would like to speak to the man in the image as he may have important information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/70136/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.