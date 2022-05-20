New images of a Sheerness man who has been reported missing have been issued by Kent Police officers in a renewed appeal to locate him

Erdmanis Liepa was seen at a shop in Melody Close, Warden, at around 12.45pm on Monday 16 May 2022, and it is believed he may be in that general area. At the time he was wearing a grey hooded jumper, and CCTV from the shop has been released.

He was also seen in the Windmill Road area of Gillingham on Tuesday 17 May and on this occasion he was wearing a yellow polo shirt.

The 30-year-old is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build. He has brown hair with a top knot and also wears glasses.

Searches of the area remain ongoing and officers are asking for residents to check their gardens and outbuildings, as Erdmanis may be using them for shelter – particularly in the Warden, Queenborough, Sheerness and Minster areas.

Prior to these recent sightings, the last known sighting of Erdmanis was on 21 April, when he was in the Bow Arrow Lane area of Dartford, although he is understood to have been in the Southdown Road area of Minster on 28 April. He was reported missing to Kent Police on 25 April.

Inspector Paul Stoner said: ‘Although we are reassured by the recent sightings, we would still like to locate Erdmanis so we can check on his wellbeing.

‘We have received a really positive response to our appeal from members of the public, and are exceptionally grateful for their help. Their assistance has provided us with vital information and, although we have officers completing searches on the ground, we believe the public’s continued support will play a key role in helping us safely locate Erdmanis.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 and quote MPXB/3474/22 at their earliest opportunity. In the event of an emergency, dial 999.’

