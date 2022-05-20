Officers are investigating a suspicious incident that took place in Newton Abbot

Police were contacted at around 8.30am on Thursday 19 May, following a report from a 12-year-old girl that she had been approached by a man in the area around Drake Road and Raleigh Road, Buckland.

Detective Inspector Nicky Baker said: “We are appealing for information from anyone who saw anything unusual between 8am and 9am on Thursday; we would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at this time.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, Ring doorbells, or road users with dashcam or headcams, so that we can review any captured footage.

“The girl was unharmed, but there will be a heightened police presence in the area at this time. Please contact us if you have anything that you think could assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/042763/22.

​