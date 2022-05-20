Two people take to hospital after Sainsbury incident

Two people have been taken to hospital for further checks and several other people received assessment at the scene of an incident at a supermarket in Birmingham this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 9.53am to Sainsburys, Longbridge Lane, Longbridge today (Friday). Two ambulances, Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) paramedics, three paramedic officers and West Midlands CARE Team medics responded to the scene along with police and fire colleagues.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Sainsburys and other nearby buildings were evacuated after several people inside the supermarket experienced respiratory problems.

“A total of seven patients were assessed by the ambulance service after displaying minor respiratory problems. Two women received treatment on scene before being conveyed by ambulance, in a stable condition, to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further checks. The remaining five patients were later discharged on scene.

“A number of other people at the scene, who were described as ‘worried but well’, received advice from the team of ambulance staff.

“This was a well-managed tri-service response which, together with the help from retail staff, saw the safe and speedy evacuation of a large number of people. Investigations into the cause of the incident continue.”