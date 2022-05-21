The A259 is closed in both directions between the A2070 (Brenzett) and the A268 (Rye) following a serious collision

Sussex Police lead the response to the ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene.
Diversion
Westbound follow the solid triangle symbol
- West bound traffic from the A2070 Brenzett roundabout continue onto the A259 towards
New Romney.
- At the A259 junction with the B2075, Romney Road turn right into the B2075
towards Lydd.
- At Lydd, travel through it on Harden Road, Robin Hood Lane and Tourney Road.
- Exit Lydd towards Jury’s Gap Road and travel towards Camber.
- Continue through Camber on the Lydd Road which merges with the Camber Road as
it exits the town.
- Re-join the A259 at East Guldeford
Eastbound follow the hollow diamond symbol
- Exit A259 at East Guldeford
- Take the Camber Road which merges with the Lydd Road
- At Camber travel through on the Tourney Road, Robin Hood Lane and Harden Road to Lydd
- At Lydd take the B2075towards new Romney
- At the A259 junction turn left onto the A259
- Re-join the A2070 at the Brenzett roundabout
Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.