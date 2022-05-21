Home » LATEST NEWS » The A259 is closed in both directions between the A2070 (Brenzett) and the A268 (Rye) following a serious collision
May 21, 2022

May 21, 2022
Sussex Police lead the response to the ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene. 

Diversion

Westbound follow the solid triangle symbol

  • West bound traffic from the A2070 Brenzett roundabout continue onto the A259 towards
    New Romney.
  • At the A259 junction with the B2075, Romney Road turn right into the B2075
    towards Lydd.
  • At Lydd, travel through it on Harden Road, Robin Hood Lane and Tourney Road.
  • Exit Lydd towards Jury’s Gap Road and travel towards Camber.
  • Continue through Camber on the Lydd Road which merges with the Camber Road as
    it exits the town.
  • Re-join the A259 at East Guldeford 

Eastbound follow the hollow diamond symbol

  • Exit A259 at East Guldeford 
  • Take the Camber Road which merges with the Lydd Road 
  • At Camber travel through on the Tourney Road, Robin Hood Lane and Harden Road to Lydd
  • At Lydd take the B2075towards new Romney
  • At the A259 junction turn left onto the A259
  • Re-join the A2070 at the Brenzett roundabout 

Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.

