The A259 is closed in both directions between the A2070 (Brenzett) and the A268 (Rye) following a serious collision

Sussex Police lead the response to the ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene.

Diversion

Westbound follow the solid triangle symbol

West bound traffic from the A2070 Brenzett roundabout continue onto the A259 towards

New Romney.

New Romney. At the A259 junction with the B2075, Romney Road turn right into the B2075

towards Lydd.

towards Lydd. At Lydd, travel through it on Harden Road, Robin Hood Lane and Tourney Road.

Exit Lydd towards Jury’s Gap Road and travel towards Camber.

Continue through Camber on the Lydd Road which merges with the Camber Road as

it exits the town.

it exits the town. Re-join the A259 at East Guldeford

Eastbound follow the hollow diamond symbol

Exit A259 at East Guldeford

Take the Camber Road which merges with the Lydd Road

At Camber travel through on the Tourney Road, Robin Hood Lane and Harden Road to Lydd

At Lydd take the B2075towards new Romney

At the A259 junction turn left onto the A259

Re-join the A2070 at the Brenzett roundabout





Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.