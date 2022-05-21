Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a woman died in a single-vehicle collision in Yelsted, near Sittingbourne

The incident happened on Yelsted Road, near the junction with Yelsted Lane, at around 1.20pm on Friday 20 May 2022.

A woman in her 20s died after the silver Kia Sorrento she was driving in the direction of Sittingbourne left the road and collided with the embankment. A child passenger was also injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit attended the scene and would now like to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.

Please call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference HW/VS/056/22 if you can help.