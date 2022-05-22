A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 34-year-old woman in Newham

Asim Hasan, 32 of Burrard Road, E16 was charged with murder in the early hours of Friday, 20 May.

He appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court later the same day and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 26 May.

This follows a call to police at 06:24 BST on Thursday, 19 May following reports of a stabbing at a residential address in Burrard Road, E16.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics.

A 34-year-old woman was found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene.