A man has been arrested after two Police officers were injured

A man has been arrested after two officers were injured.

Patrolling officers were alerted to a man urinating in Goldsmith Street, Nottingham city centre, shortly before 2.30am on Saturday (21 May).

A suspect allegedly lashed out after officers challenged him resulting in one officer suffering a cut to his head requiring medical attention.

Another officer was reportedly pulled to the ground causing swelling and bruising to his elbow.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Laura McCullough, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As we have said time and time again, we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour against our officers or any emergency service workers.

“Our officers put their uniform on every day and head out on patrol with the same objective – to keep the community safe from harm. None of our officers should ever have to fear being assaulted and in this case having to go to hospital for their injuries.

“We are fully supporting the two officers injured during this assault and will be carrying out a thorough investigation to bring the person responsible for injuring two of our officers to justice.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 80 of 21 May 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.