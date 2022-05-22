A sexual predator who abused two young girls has been jailed for 26 years

Trevor Hawker, aged 42, attacked his first victim in 2008. He then went on to repeatedly abuse another young child – including raping her – between 2014 and 2018.

When confronted with the allegations in police interviews Hawker denied them all, claiming that his victims were lying about what had happened to them.

However a jury disagreed and in March this year they found Hawker guilty of all charges against him. They included two counts of rape of a girl under 13, nine counts of assault on a girl under 13 by touching and two counts of sexual assault.

The offences all took place at properties in Nottinghamshire.

He was only stopped when one of the victims told a friend about the abuse.

During the investigation, a second victim was discovered.

As well as being jailed at Nottingham Crown Court today (Friday 20 May 2022) Hawker, of Worksop, was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, banned from working with children for life and must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer DC Dave Randall said: “Firstly I would like to commend the bravery and the courage of the survivors in this case, as their evidence has enabled us to put a dangerous man behind bars.

“They disclosed the most horrendous sexual abuse and today’s sentence reflects the gravity of what Hawker subjected them to.

“By refusing to admit what he did, Hawker forced both victims to relive their horrific ordeals during the trial.

“I hope that they gain strength and solace from seeing this man sent to prison for the awful crimes he committed against them.

“This case should serve as a reminder that Nottinghamshire Police investigates all reports of sexual violence and abuse in the same way we always do – with professionalism, compassion and a determination to get to the truth.

“I would strongly encourage all victims and witnesses in cases involving any kind of sexual abuse to come forward to report them.”