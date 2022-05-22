Appeal following fatal collision on the Isle of Wight

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision on the Isle of Wight.

Officers were called to Yarmouth Road, Calbourne following reports of a collision involving a Yamaha XVS motorbike and a Ford Transit van at around 6.40pm on Saturday, 21 May.

Sadly, the 64-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sergeant Jamie Barron, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have seen the vehicles in the area prior to the collision to contact us.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the either vehicle in the run up to the collision or maybe you have dash-cam footage?

“Anyone with information is urged to contact us on 101 quoting Operation Elucidate.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers online or by calling anonymously on 0800 555 111.