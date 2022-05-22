Detectives are continuing to appeal for information one year on since the tragic discovery of a baby boy in a Walsall canal.

It marks the anniversary which saddened and shocked the local community

The newborn was found by a passer-by in Rough Hay Country Park, off Hunts Lane in Willenhall at around 1pm.

A post mortem examination was carried out, however the results were inconclusive. He’s likely to have been in the water for several days.

All forensic opportunities were explored, including extensive work around familial DNA taken from the little boy. Sadly it did not help detectives identify his parents and they are still no further ahead in understanding what happened to him.

Detectives fully appreciate how distressing it must have been for those involved and always promised – and continue – to offer sensitivity and support.

West Midlands Police have worked closely with the Black Country Coroner and the baby’s body has been retained with dignity in case his family wish to lay him to rest. Eventually, if they do not come forward police will arrange for the most sensitive care of his body.

Detectives know a card and flowers were left at the scene in February. The card was forensically examined but nothing was found – it is not clear if this was left by someone who knows who the baby was – but officers would encourage them to come forward to talk to us.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from our homicide team, who is now leading the investigation said: “This case is really very sad.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to try and find out what happened to this little boy, it’s disappointing we’ve been unable get answers for him to date.

“We’ll always act upon any new information provided to us and have today distributed a further witness appeal in the local area.

“My thoughts are with all concerned and the wider community who I know were deeply distressed by this sad discovery.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has provided us with information so far and assure them that all lines of enquiry have been acted on.”

Anyone with any information can contact police by call 101 quoting log number 1963 of 20 May 2021.