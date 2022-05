Courtney was last seen in the Southampton area on Tuesday, May 17.

Police have been carrying out enquiries to locate her since she was last seen, but are now turning to the community for help.

It is possible she is still in the Southampton area but there is also a chance she may have travelled out of the city.

Please share this appeal and if you think you have seen Courtney since she went missing, or think you know where she might be, call police on 101 quoting 44220198492.