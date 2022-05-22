Officers in Oldham have released CCTV footage following an arson attack

The footage shows a person, believed to be a man, walking down the Anchor Street prior to the fire at about 5am on Monday 9 May. A total of four cars were damaged – no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. Police Constable Sarah Holland, of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “This was a deliberate act that fortunately didn’t result in any injuries. “We are keen to speak to the person in the CCTV or anyone who was in the area at the time who may have some information.” Any information should be passed to police by calling 101 quoting incident 517 of 09/05/2022. Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.