People travelling to Europe via Kent over next weekend’s half-term getaway are urged to help keep the county open for business by checking ahead with their chosen operator before setting off

The call from Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) partners to take simple steps to avoid being disappointed and turned back at the border follows confirmation from Eurotunnel and Dover ferry operators that all cross-Channel services for Friday, Saturday and Sunday 27, 28 and 29 May are very busy. As a result, turn-up-and-go tickets for these dates are no longer available.

Liverpool Football Club has already worked with travel operators and other KRF partners to ensure the team’s supporters heading to the UEFA Champions League final in Paris next Saturday via Dover ferries or Eurotunnel’s shuttle services have tickets for their crossings.

As a key gateway to the Continent and a county with great beaches, countryside, shopping, history and culture, Kent’s roads can get very busy with local, tourist and freight traffic.

Driving conditions are currently further impacted by the ongoing reduced P&O ferry capacity at Dover, which has resulted in Operation Brock being used on the M20 to manage the flow of trucks heading to Europe since April. Traffic controls can also apply at Brenley Corner – at Junction 7 of the M2 at Faversham – to ensure EU-bound HGVs are returned to the motorway to re-join the Brock system.

It means anyone driving in or through Kent should always check their route before travelling, allow plenty of time to get their destination and carry essentials including something to eat, drink, and any regular medication, in case of delays.

Keeping up to date with the latest traffic and travel news, including via @HighwaysSEAST @KentHighways @PoD_travelnews and #Eurotunnel @LeShuttle can also help avoid getting caught out in significant queues.

For where to find the latest traffic updates in Kent, and for general safe travel tips #EverySingleJourney visit: Check before you travel – Kent County Council

Checking your vehicle’s tyre pressure before starting your trip can also help save fuel and reduce the risk of a breakdown. Read and watch National Highways’ handy guidance here