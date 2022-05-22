Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area of Great Galley Close in Barking

The incident was reported to have taken place in the early hours of Friday, May 20 after a woman was attacked by an intruder.

Officers were called to a residential property in the street after a report of an aggravated burglary.

It was reported a man had entered the address and then threatened a woman inside with a knife.

She managed to fight off the intruder and sustained minor cuts to her arm..

Officers investigating the incident would particularly like to speak to anyone who was in the Great Galley Close, Renwick Road or Choats Road area between 2.30am and 4.30am on 20 May.

Alternatively, anyone who has dashcam or CCTV/ring doorbell footage that has been motion triggered by a man passing by or entering a garden.

If you have any information, call police on 101, quoting CAD 882/20May.