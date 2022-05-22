Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward following a fatal road traffic collision near Rye

The incident involving a Red Honda motorcycle and a Citroen happened at about 1.15pm on the A259 Folkestone Road at East Guldeford on Saturday, May 21.

The rider of the motorcycle, an 80-year-old man from Norfolk, tragically died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Citroen did not sustain injuries.

Emergency services were called and roads in the area remained closed for several hours while they responded to this incident.

Investigating officer Sergeant Stacey Ellott, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are investigating a fatal RTC at East Guldeford near Rye on Saturday, May 21.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact us.