Police have issued a renewed appeal for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted in connection with an escape from custody

Officers are trying to find 17-year-old Allan Sulley.

He pleaded guilty to burglary and theft at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (18 May 2022) and was remanded into custody. He was later taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre after complaining he felt unwell.

Whilst there he fled out of the hospital out of the East entrance.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are continuing to appeal to members of the public to help us find Allan.

“He is wanted in connection with this escape. But I am also really concerned that he was taken to the hospital and his treatment was not complete when he escaped. We are therefore extremely worried about Allan’s welfare and are keen to find him.

“Although his current whereabouts are unknown, it is believed he may have links with the Clifton area.

“If you have seen Allan or have any information about his whereabouts please call us on 101.”