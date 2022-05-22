The fire is now out and the pub has suffered significant fire and smoke damage

Kent Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene of a large fire in a pub on the High Street in Aylesford. Eight fire engines and a height vehicle have been sent to the incident. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a first-floor window.

There are no reported injuries. People living nearby are being asked to close windows and doors due to the large amount of smoke being generated by the fire.

Firefighters are working hard to get the fire under control and are using compressed air foam, hose reel jets and main jets. The height vehicle is allowing the firefighters to tackle the fire which has spread to the roof.

Crews remain at the scene turning over and damping down any hot spots.

A fire investigation will take place to determine the cause.