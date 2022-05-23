A teenager who robbed a man of £340 and later bragged about it to his friend has been jailed for more than two years

.

Nathan Arliss, 18, forced the man to transfer all the money from his bank account to them on 16 February.

His accomplice Sally Owen-Brown, 18, had seen the victim the previous day and flirted with him. She then video called him whilst upset in the early hours of 16 February, claiming she hadn’t eaten in days and was late in paying her rent. The man agreed to transfer her £20.

She continued to flirt with him and invited him round to her flat in Cambridge to watch a film that same evening. The man arrived at her flat at 7pm, having previously explained to Owen-Brown that he was just looking to be friends.

About 30 seconds after the pair entered the flat, Arliss walked in with two other people. He shouted at the man and accused him of wanting to be with “underage girls”.

Arliss then repeatedly punched him to the temple, cheek and jaw. He threatened him and asked him to transfer all his money.

The man was forced to go onto his banking app and show the pair how much he had in his accounts before transferring all his cash (£340) to Owen-Brown.

After this Arliss deleted Owen-Brown’s contact details from the man’s phone and told him if he contacted her again, or called the police, he would kill him.

The man called his friend for help, who then called 999. Further investigations revealed Arliss had sent messages bragging about the robbery to another man.

The previous day, on 15 February, a separate victim had made his way to Owen-Brown’s flat after she invited him to buy tobacco from her at just after midnight.

The man entered the flat carrying his black e-scooter but was met by Arliss who tried to snatch it.

When the man declined to give it to him, Arliss punched him at least 10 times in the head before grabbing the e-scooter and leaving.

The man called 999 and gave a description of Arliss. Arliss and Owen-Brown were arrested in connection with the robberies at just before midnight on 16 February.

In police interview, Arliss denied robbery but admitted punching and assaulting the man on 16 February. He admitted knowing the man was being brought to the flat.

In her interview, Owen-Brown answered “no comment” to all questions, apart from stating that she did try to stop Arliss attacking the man on 16 February.

Arliss later pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, while Owen-Brown admitted transferring criminal property in relation to the £340.

Owen Brown, of Chesterton Road, Cambridge, and Arliss, of no fixed address, were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (19 May).

Arliss was sentenced to two years and four months in a young offenders’ institution, while Owen-Brown was handed a 12-month community order with a mental health treatment requirement and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

PC Andy Watters, who investigated, said: “The two defendants in this case had no thought whatsoever for their victims and I hope the sentence allows them to reflect on their behaviour and learn a valuable lesson.

“Their actions were appalling, with Owen-Brown effectively luring the men to her flat before Arliss violently attacked them.

“No-one deserves to be treated in this way and we will do all we can to bring offenders like this to justice.”